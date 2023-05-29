NASCAR Xfinity: race to resume after Coca-Cola 600

By AMANDA VINCENT

The remainder of the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway has bern postponed until the conclusion of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race Monday night. The 400-lap Cup Series race is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The Cup race will air live on FOX. The broadcast of the Xfinity race has been moved from FS1 to FS2.

The Xfinity Series race originally was scheduled for Saturday and the Cup Series race Sunday evening, but both were postponed to Monday because of rain at the track both days.

The Xfinity Series took the green flag Monday morning and 48 laps were completed before rain forced the latest postponement.

Ty Gibbs won the opening stage that ended at lap 45. He took the lead from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate John Hunter Nemechek when Nemechek made slight contact with the wall on lap 43.

Justin Allgaier started on the pole and led until a lap-20 competition caution. A slow pit stop during the caution resulted in Allgaier exiting pit road fifth while Nemechek was first out of the pits. Ryan Sieg stayed out, but lost several positions as Nemechek took the lead on the lap-30 restart.

The first caution also included a red flag for a heavy mist and fog.

Allgaier was third to the JGR duo of Gibbs and Nemechek at the end of stage one.