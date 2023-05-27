NASCAR Xfinity: rain pushes Charlotte race to Monday

By AMANDA VINCENT

Persistent rain at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday and continued rain in the forecast for Saturday evening and Sunday has resulted in the postponement of the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race to noon ET Monday.

The race originally was scheduled for an approximate 1 p.m. start Saturday. On Thursday, the planned start time was pushed up an hour to noon with the hopes of beating precipitation. But the Xfinity Series has yet to take the green flag for its 200-lap race.

Saturday’s rain also resulted in the cancellation of qualifying for Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600 for the Cup Series.

When the Xfinity Series race gets underway, Justin Allgaier will start on the pole with John Hunter Nemechek alongside on the front row.

One of Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammates, Josh Berry, will be one of a small handful of drivers dropping to the back for the initial green flag because of unapproved adjustments.

JRM still is looking for its first win of the season.

