NASCAR Xfinity: Rain puts Custer on New Hampshire pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday resulted in the cancellation of NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying for Saturday’s SciAps 200. With the race starting grid determined by a metric that includes car owner points and previous race finishing order and fastest laps, Cole Custer will be pole sitter.

Honestly, I love going to New Hampshire,” Custer said ahead of the NHMS weekend. “I love seeing the fans up there because of how hardcore they are and just how excited they are for NASCAR to come back to town. This track is a very technical and difficult race track for a driver, though. It can be very awkward and challenging to drive because of the flatter turns. Overall, that’s what makes it fun for us, but it throws an extra curveball in there if your car isn’t handling just right. We’ve been searching for a win all season, and while we’ve been close, I think we just need that little bit more to find it. I’m hoping that the No. 00 Haas Automation team can put a strong weekend together so we can park our Ford Mustang Dark Horse in victory lane.”

Chandler Smith will join Custer on the front row for Saturday’s green flag. Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst will line up in row two. Sheldon Creed and Sammy Smith will start fifth and sixth in row three.

Thirty-nine cars entered 38-car race. The driver left without a starting spot was Jade Buford.