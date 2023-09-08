NASCAR Xfinity: regular season ends at Kansas

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 24: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #11 Cirkul Chevrolet, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway wraps up the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season. Two positions in the 12-driver playoffs remain up for grabs.

Austin Hill, John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith and Jeb Burton already have clinched playoff berths, either by race wins or by being high enough in the points standings that they can’t fall outside the top-12.

“This weekend would be the perfect time to turn the corner from the last month,” Sammy Smith said. “This is the last race of the regular season so we’re looking for some momentum going into the playoffs next week. We’re aiming to put together a solid race and get a good finish in our No. 18 TMC Toyota GR Supra.”

Full-time Xfinity Series competitors collecting championship points in the series have chances at playoff berths with opportunities to win the Kansas race. Also, a few drivers are in positions to advance to the playoffs on points.

Daniel Hemric is the driver highest in the standings not already locked in, but he nearly is. All he has to do to advance is start Saturday’s race.

Riley Herbst and Parker Kligerman are the other two drivers who could possibly point their ways into the playoffs. If Saturday’s race winner is from among drivers already locked into the playoffs, Herbst would secure advancement with 54 points earned or Kligerman 55. If a new driver secures playoff advancement by winning Saturday, both Herbst and kligerman would need to rely somewhat on the performance of others.

The Kansas Lottery 300 is scheduled for an approximate 2 p.m. CT green flag. The race will air live on NBC.

