NASCAR Xfinity: Riley Herbst leads SHR 1-2 at Indy

By AMANDA VINCENT

A week after Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Cole Custer claimed his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Pocono Raceway, Riley Herbst took his first win of the season Saturday in the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was Herbst’s second-career victory.

“This is Indianapolis. This is the most famous race track in the world, and it is an honor just to walk in this place, let alone win,” Herbst said. “We had speed all year, and I felt like we could win, but I just messed up on the restarts a little bit. It was a good fight. I thought I had Cole clear, and then, he slid bottom of three with the 20 (Aric Almirola), and I thought it was going to be tough. I just continued to work. It has been a pretty tough week on me mentally, to be honest with you. I am proud of these guys and everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. Obviously, the news of us shutting down, these guys could have given up on me, gone to different teams, but they stuck behind me. That is back-to-back wins for Stewart-Haas Racing. Thank you so much Monster Energy. Thank you to everybody in Las Vegas, my family. I am going to go drink beer and turn my phone off for three weeks.”

Custer finished second for an SHR one-two. Aric Almirola finished third.

“This is a great way to kick everything off,” Custer said. “Riley drove a great race, there, and it was fun racing with him. I wish we just had one less lap, and we would have been kissing the bricks.”

Custer and Herbst were side-by-side up front for the whit flag. Almirola got by both of them for a brief lead before Herbst took his race-winning lead on the final lap.

Herbst, Custer and Almirola were frontrunners throughout the 100-lap race. The Stewart-Haas duo combined to lead 77 laps with Custer leading a race-high 47 laps.

After Custer took the lead from A.J. Allmendinger on lap 76, the SHR duo traded the lead back-and-forth for the remainder of the race.

Herbst took the lead from Custer on lap 81. Custer, then, retook the lead on a lap-90 restart that followed a lap-84 caution for a crash involving Anthony Alfredo, Josh Williams and Parker Retzlaff.

Herbst also lost second to Almirola on the restart, but Herbst retook second on lap 92.

Herbst won stage one at lap 30 after leading several drivers who stayed out during a caution for Chandler Smith on lap 16. Allmendinger, who also stayed out, was second at stage-end.

Before that caution, the second of the race, Custer led. Custer started on the pole with Herbst alongside on the front row.

The first caution of the race came on lap one for a multi-car crash that involved JR Motorsports teammates Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith, Josh Berry, Jeremy Clements, Allmendinger, Jesse Love and Parker Retzlaff, among others.

Almirola was up to second by the first caution. Both Custer and Almirola gave up top-two positions to pit during the second caution. They restarted outside the top-10, but Custer was back up to sixth and Almirola eighth by the end of stage one.

Ryan Sieg won the second 30-lap stage at lap 60 after staying out during a caution for Brennan Poole on lap 55. Most of the race field pitted prior to a one-lap, green-flag sprint to the end of the stage. Almirola and Herbst were second and third at stage-end after pitting.

Several drivers, including JRM teammates Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier, Custer and Almirola, stayed out after stage one after pitting during the Chandler Smith caution. Custer took the lead from Jones on lap 42, and Almirola soon took second.

Custer and Almirola still were first and second at the time of the Poole caution.

Sieg pitted after stage two, moving Almirola and Herbst to first and second in the running order.

Herbst took the lead and Custer second on the lap-66 restart. Almirola spun but hit nothing on lap 67.

Allmendinger took the lead on the lap-72 restart from the Almirola caution. Herbst fell back to third, also losing a position to Custer.

Shane van Gisbergen and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five of the race finishing order. Austin Hill finished sixth, Daniel Dye seventh, Allmendinger eighth, and JRM teammates Allgaier and Carson Kvapil finished ninth and 10th.