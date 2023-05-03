NASCAR Xfinity: Ross Chastain plans two road-course races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain has signed on to drive the No. 91 DGM Racing entry in two NASCAR Xfinity Series races — Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 10 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 12. He’ll have backing from the Skip Barber Racing School.

“Racing on road courses is something I have only done in NASCAR,” Chastain said. “I didn’t grow up turning left and right, so I have had to learn and adapt quickly. I recognized early on that I needed as many laps as possible. Skip Barber has been a great way for me to get laps, and I am excited to announce this partnership for Sonoma and the Indy road course.”

Chastain ran the Xfinity Series Indy road-course race for DGM last year and finished fourth. At Sonoma, Chastain finished fourth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race last season and has two seventh-place finishes in two NASCAR Cup Series races there.

“We’ve been fortunate to have some of the best NASCAR drivers in the world train and race with us over the years,” Skip Barber Racing School CEO Anthony Demonte said. “We’re proud of what Ross has accomplished in his career, and we look forward to helping him to become a NASCAR Cup Series Champion.”

Chastain’s regular gig is driving the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Cup Series also will race at Sonoma and the Indy road course the same weekends as the Xfinity Series.

Chastain is the Cup Series points leader, 11 races into the 36-race schedule, on the strength of four top-fives and five top-10 finishes.

Chastain has 198-career Xfinity Series starts to his credit, resulting in two wins — at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2018 and in 2019 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Kaulig Racing.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).