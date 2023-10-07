NASCAR Xfinity: Roval brings playoff eliminations

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval is the first elimination race of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity playoffs. After the race, the field of championship contenders will be whittled from 12 to eight drivers with the elimination of four. Three of those eight slots already have bern claimed. Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemecheck locked into the next round with wins in the first two raced of the round of 12, and Cole Custer already has clinched a round two berth by virtue of points.

Five spots in the round of eight remain. The provisional advancing spots are occupied by Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, Sheldon Creed and Daniel Hemric heading into the Roval race. Of course, any of the 12 playoff drivers could advance with a race win Saturday, but some of them are in control of their own destinies to advance without having to win at the Roval.

Hill would clinch a round of eight spot by earning at least 13 points at the Roval, regardless of the results of any other driver. Chandler Smith would advance, regardless if the performance of anyone else, with at least 25 points earned. Sammy Smith would do the same with at least 39 points earned at the Roval and Creed with at least 48 points.

“Coming off an off-weekend, I’m ready to take on the next five races,” Sammy Smith said. I think the Roval will be an interesting challenge, but we had solid runs on road courses this season and just had some bad luck when it came to finishes. We need to put together a complete race to put ourselves into the round of eight and get some playoff points to have a good start to the next round of the playoffs.”

Parker Kligerman, Jeb Burton, Josh Berry and Sam Mayer also are positions to possibly advance to the next round on points, but they would need help in the form of poor results from other drivers.

Hemric heads into Saturday’s race on the bubble, provisionally in eighth, but a win by a driver not in a provisional advancing spot could knock Hemric out of championship contention. He also could be overtaken on points. Kligerman, the driver in ninth, is only a single point behind Hemric. Burton tails Hemric by 19.

None of the current roster of Xfinity Series regulars have won at the Roval.

