NASCAR Xfinity: Ryan Ellis goes full-time in 2024

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 04: Ryan Ellis, driver of the #43 1-844-TOM-KEEN Chevrolet, sits in his car during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 04, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Ellis has been announced as a full-time driver with NASCAR Xfinity Series team Alpha Prime Racing in 2024. Next year will mark Ellis’ first season of full-time competition in any of NASCAR’s national series.

“This announcement is truly a dream come true,” Ellis said. “My team and I have been working so hard to be able to get to this point. Without so many people’s support throughout my life and, specifically, the help of Sarah Handy, Garrett Miller and Phillip Smalley of MMI, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.

“I’m so thankful that Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella have had belief in me since day one, and so excited to have a shot at competing in the points standings next year. I’ve believed in their vision since Tommy first spoke about it, and it’s so exciting to be part of the program they’re building.”

Ellis is nearly a full-time Xfinity driver with Alpha Prime this season. By year’s end, he is expected to have contested 31 of the 33 races on the series schedule. He posted a career-best finish of 11th this season at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Ellis has 87-career Xfinity Series starts since 2012, driving for teams including Rick Ware Racing, Obaika Racing, The Motorsports Group and SS Greenlight Racing, among others.

Ellis also made six NASCAR Cup Series starts and 26 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series between 2014 and 2021.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.