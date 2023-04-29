NASCAR Xfinity: Ryan Truex claims first win in dominating fashion

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Truex dominated the A-Game 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on his way to his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in his 89th race. He led 124 laps of the 200-lap race, more than his combined total of laps led in his previous 88 series races. Truex’s win was the fourth four Joe Gibbs Racing in the first 10 races of the season.

“I’m out of breath, man. Oh, my God,” Truex said. “I’m just so thankful – all these fans, my team, everybody that stuck behind me. Most people didn’t believe in me, but I still did. I’m just so thankful to be here. It’s amazing. With 20 to go, I was just waiting for something to happen. I was praying, ‘Please, God, just keep everything straight and let’s get to the end of this.’

“What a car. I’m speechless. I’m not an emotional guy. This was for everyone that doubted me.”

JR Motorsports teammates Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier finished second and third. Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top-five:

Hill beat Truex off pit road after stage two, just before the halfway point of the race. But on lap 112, Truex retook the lead.

Truex gave up to lead to pit during a green-flag cycle stops on lap 167. A lackluster pit stop didn’t cost him the lead, though, after having a cushion of more than five seconds on second-place Allgaier when the cycle began on lap 162.

Truex cycled back to the lead when stops finally completed on lap 190. Berry was second.

Cole Custer claimed his second-consecutive $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus with a seventh-place finish at Dover, the highest among the four drivers vying for the fourth and final bonus of the season. He was the only D4C driver in the top-10 at the checkered flag. Sheldon Creed finished 11th after a spin on lap 101. Parker Kligerman finished 38th (last) after a lap-63 crash resulting from contact from Corey Heim, making his Xfinity Series debut.

Truex won both 45-lap stages, his first two-career stage wins in the Xfinity Series, after taking the lead from Sheldon Creed on lap 34.

Custer led the opening laps of the race after starting on the front row and taking the lead from pole sitter Kligerman on the opening lap.

Creed took the lead from Custer on the first restart on lap 10 after a caution for Jeremy Clements on lap six. Hill, then, moved into second, putting Richard Childress Racing drivers first and second in the running order.

The first stage also included a caution for Anthony Alfredo on lap 20.

Kyle Weatherman stayed out during the caution that followed stage one to restart with the lead for stage two. But on the lap-54 restart, Truex retook the lead.

Allgaier was assessed a pit-road speeding penalty during the Alfredo caution but regained track position with a two-tire stop after the first stage.

Other top-10 finishers in the A-Game 200 included Sammy Smith in sixth, JRM teammates Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer in eighth and ninth, and Daniel Hemric in 10th.