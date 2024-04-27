NASCAR Xfinity: Ryan Truex wins again at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

After dominating and claiming his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at his home track of Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway last season, Ryan Truex returned Saturday and claimed his second-career win in the BetRivers 200.

VIDEO: Truex’s post-race press conference

This year’s edition of the race was extended from a 200-lap scheduled distance to 208 laps by two overtimes. Truex took the lead from Carson Kvapil just before the white flag and led only the final two laps.

“That was not as easy at last year,” Truex said. “Halfway through the race, I felt like crap. I’m running 10th or whatever – after dominating last year – kind of felt embarrassed, like I wasn’t doing my job enough. The last pit stop, I totally butchered it and slid through the box. We just had really good restarts, there, at the end. I picked the right lanes. Our GR Supra was as fast as Xfinity internet that last few runs. I felt like I could go like three laps, and that is where I started to get loose, so that was big for me. I just kept making spots up. I’ve never won a race like that where I wasn’t very good, and just stole one, so that feels really good.”

Kvapil finished second in his second-career Xfinity race. Sam Mayer finished third.

Kvapil, after taking the lead from Sheldon Creed on lap 193, was the leader for the first overtime restart that followed a lap-195 crash for Riley Herbst, Kyle Sieg and Sammy Smith.

Austin Hill restarted second and challenged Kvapil for the lead on the lap-201 restart, but Hill spun, bringing out the ninth caution that led to the second overtime.

The race also ended under caution when Justin Allgaier wrecked on the final lap.

Cole Custer and Allgaier gambled and lost when the race went under caution for light rain on lap 159. They were the top-two at the time of caution and were among six cars that stayed out before the race went under the red flag.

Most of the race field pitted just before the red flag. Sammy Smith, another driver who stayed out when almost everyone pitted, ran out of fuel before the red flag. Custer, then, gave up the lead to pit after the race returned to yellow, before it restarted.

Allgaier continued to stay out but lost the lead to Hill on the lap-173 restart. Allgaier pitted when the yelllw flag waved, again, a lap later for a spin by his JR Motorsports teammate Brandon Jones.

Hill lost the lead to Creed on a lap-190 restart from a lap-184 caution that resulted from a Taylor Gray spin when Gray was clipped by Sam Mayer.

Allgaier won the first of two 45-lap stages after taking the lead from pole sitter Jones on a 14-lap restart that followed a lap-five caution for Hailie Deegan and J.J. Yeley.

Jones was second at the end of the stage for a JRM one-two.

The first stage also included a lap-26 caution when Ryan Sieg’s car burst into flames. Ryan Sieg was able to stop his car in turn two and climb, uninjured, from the burning vehicle.

Custer won stage two at lap 90 after taking the lead from Jesse Love on lap 72.

The frontrunners from stage one pitted at the end of that stage. Parker Retzlaff stayed out and inherited the lead for a lap-52 restart.

Love took the lead on the restart. He also stayed out at the end of stage one after pitting during the Sieg caution.

Love was third at the end of stage two, also losing a position to Richard Childress teammate Hill.

As Custer continued to lead, Allgaier took second on the lap-99 restart for the second half of the race.

Love, then, made an unscheduled pit stop with a flat left-rear tire after contact from Ryan Truex on lap 103.

Creed and Custer rounded out the top-five in the BetRivers 200. Custer led a race-high 95 laps.

“That was definitely frustrating,” Custer said. “We really wanted that one. It’s been an up-and-down start to the year. We’ve executed really well, but that was the first car we’ve had this year that was really dominant. We really wanted that one, but it just shows what this team is capable of. I think when we hit it right, we’re pretty lights out. It’s definitely frustrating. We wanted to win today. We haven’t won yet, and that would have been huge, and I think we had the dominant car for most of the day, so it’s frustrating. I can’t thank Haas Automation, Gene Haas, Tony Stewart and Ford enough. It just sucks not to get that win today, but a lot of promise with the car.”

A.J. Allmendinger finished sixth, Chandler Smith was seventh and Kyle Weatherman eighth.

Anthony Alfredo finished ninth and claimed the fourth and final $100,000 bonus of the season in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program as the highest finisher among the four drivers eligible for the bonus at Dover. His competition at Dover included Herbst, Ryan Sieg and Love.

VIDEO: Alfredo’s post-race presser

Herbst was the only other D4C driver in the top-20 at the checkered flag. He finished 16th.