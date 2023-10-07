NASCAR Xfinity: Sam Mayer advances with Roval win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sam Mayer secured advancement to the round of eight of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs Saturday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval by winning the Drive for the Cure 250, the final race of the round of 12. The win was Mayer’s third, all on road courses, and came just in time for playoff survival, as he headed into the Roval in last place among playoff drivers.

“Winning solves everything. That’s the name of the game,” Mayer said. “Getting another shot at it, I think we can make something out of it.”

Cole Custer finished second, and Mayer’s JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry was third. Despite the top-three finish, Berry’s championship hopes came to an end after he headed into the race in a must-win situation.

Parker and Kligerman also were eliminated from the playoffs, despite top-10 race finishes Saturday. Kligerman finished 6th and the Roval and Hemric seventh.

Jeb Burton was eliminated after finishing 34th in Saturday’s race.

Joining Mayer in advancement to playoff round two after round-one race wins are Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek. Other drivers advancing include Custer, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith and Sheldon Creed.

Mayer dominated the 67-lap Roval race, leading a race-high 50 laps.

Right after Allgaier pitted under green for new tires on lap 56, hoping for a caution, he got his wish. When the yellow flag waved for debris on the same lap, most of the other frontrunners pitted. Mayer gave up the lead to pit.

“I knew we had time (to get back to the lead). Our car was so fast,” Mayer said. “It really felt unbeatable. I mean, what a day. The good Lord, he works in mysterious ways. He put us down, but he also taught me a lesson and brought me back up. We kicked their tails today. It just feels so great.”

Allgaier restarted second while Burton restarted with the lead on old tires. Blain Perkins also stayed out and restarted third on old tires. The top-three, then, wrecked on the lap-63 restart, handing the top-two positions to Custer and Mayer.

Mayer got physical with Custer in the race for the lead when the race restarted, again, on lap 63 and took his race-winning lead on lap 64.

Allgaier won stage one at lap 20.

JR Motorsports drivers Allgaier, Mayer and Berry started the race in the top-three positions and ran top-three most of the first 20 laps before Mayer and Berry opted to pit under green-flag conditions late in the stage.

Mayer started on the pole but lost the lead to Allgaier on the first lap. Mayer retook the lead on lap five. Allgaier inherited the position when Mayer headed for pit road on lap 18.

After the round of stops completed during the caution that followed stage one, Mayer restarted with the lead and Berry in second. Allgaier restarted 12th after his pit stop.

Burton was penalized for speeding on pit road.

Nemechek won stage two on lap 40 while the race was under caution for a Conor Daly flat tire. Nemechek inherited the lead by staying out while much of the race field pitted under green on lap 37 or 38.

The Daly caution was the first yellow flag of the race for an on-track incident.

Mayer led most of the stage before giving up the position to pit on lap 38. The JRM duo of Mayer and Berry ran first and second until Berry spun on lap 33.

Mayer was back up front and Custer in second for the final stretch of the race after the final round of pit stops completed under caution.

Other top-10 race finishers included Nemechek in eighth, Hill in ninth and Creed 10th.