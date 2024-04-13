NASCAR Xfinity: Sam Mayer wins in close Texas finish

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 27: Sam Mayer, driver of the #1 Accelerate Pros Talent Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 27, 2023 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

In a near photo finish, Sam Mayer bettered Ryan Sieg by 0.002 seconds to win the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday. It was Mayer’s fifth-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win but his first of the 2024 season.

“That’s absolutely unreal,” Mayer said. “This Carolina Carports Chevrolet was certainly as fast as Xfinity internet. This team, with the adversity we had to fight this entire year, so far, and it’s come to a mile-and-a-half that I want to say I’m good at, but it took a lot. It took every ounce of me to do that today. So proud of my team, Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) on top of the box, Kevin (Hamlin, spotter) on top of the roof. He might’ve won that race, because he told me the bottom in (turns) three and four was better, so props to him.”

Sieg finished second. Mayer’s JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier finished third, A.J. Allmendinger fourth, and Cole Custer finished fifth.

Mayer was one of four drivers who contended for the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus. As the highest finisher of the four, he also claimed a $100,000 bonus. The other drivers eligible for the bonus Saturday Allgaier and Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Chandler Smith and Sheldon Creed. Smith finished 15th and Creed 19th.

With the win, Mayer is eligible to contest for another Dash 4 Cash bonus at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 20. He’ll challenge Sieg, Allgaier and Allmendinger for the next bonus as the top-four finishing series regulars at Texas.

Allgaier led a race-high 117 laps in the 200-lap race. He gave up the lead to pit under green during a cycle of pit stops on lap 143. Austin Hill stayed out longer after pitting during a lap-102 caution for Jeb Burton. When Hill, finally, made a green-flag stop on lap 170, Allgaier cycled back to the lead.

Allgaier lost that lead on pit road during a lap-173 caution for Leland Honeyman. Parker Kligerman stayed out to inherit the lead, and Brandon Jones and Hill were the first two drivers off pit road after taking only two tires.

JRM drivers Jones and Mayer took the top-two positions on the lap-180 restart, and both led before Sieg took the top spot on lap 183.

Sieg still was the leader for the final restart that followed a lap-184 caution for Kyle Weatherman and took the white flag first.

“Just tough,” Sieg said of just missing out on his first-career win. “I was doing all that I could do. I wish we were on the other side of that .002. It is what it is. I think we are in the Dash 4 Cash now, so that is a good positive. We ran up front where we needed to be. We were able to make gains on it. I feel like there is more to come. We just have to put a full race together. Ugh, we were so close. That just sucks.”

Allgaier won the first 45-lap stage after taking the lead from Smith on lap 28. Smith took the lead from pole sitter Jesse Love on lap two. Smith was second at the end of stage one.

By the end of the stage, Love was outside the top-10.

The first caution for an on-track incident came in stage one, on lap 12 for a Daniel Dye spin.

Allgaier led the entire 45-lap second stage to complete a stage sweep with a stage-two win on lap 90.

The second stage also included a caution on lap 80 for Honeyman.

Custer was second at the end of stage two. After pit stops during the Honeyman caution, Hill was second to Allgaier, but in the final laps of the stage, Hill fell back to seventh.

Hill finished the race in the sixth position. Ryan Truex finished seventh, Sammy Smith eighth, Love ninth and Anthony Alfredo 10th.

“Started off really good,” Truex said. “I felt like we were a top-three car. You just cannot pass – at all. As soon as the track moves up — the preferred lane moves up to the top – nobody could pass. You are just stuck in dirty air, so I just rode in fifth. I tried to pass somebody and ended up sixth in stage one. At the end of the race, there, I just didn’t even try to pass him, because I knew if I did, I was just going to get freight-trained. Our GR Supra was really good. I think we were, probably, an adjustment away from being able to win. I just got too high in (turns) three and four and got in the residual junk they have up there, and I just lost all of my grip and fenced it. Obviously, my fault, and I feel really bad about it, because this car deserves to be winning races, not running seventh, but I’m glad we at least got lucky and had a good restart, there, at the end.”