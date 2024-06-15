NASCAR Xfinity: Sam Mayer wins in overtime at Iowa

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sam Mayer celebrated the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ return to Iowa Speedway after a nearly five-year absence Saturday by winning the Hy-Vee Perks 250 It was Mayer’s sixth-career Xfinity Series win, his second of 2024.

“We weren’t very good yesterday (in practice), but this team went to work, and obviously, we did pretty good overnight,” Mayer said. “We got a little bit tight, there, at the end of the second stage, and I was a little concerned, there, but my crew said they (tires) looked good. We took care of it and did our job, and now, we get to celebrate.”

Riley Herbst finished second, Corey Heim third, Sammy Smith fourth, and Sheldon Creed was fifth.

The race, scheduled for 250 laps, went into overtime after a lap-245 caution, the ninth of the race, for John Hunter Nemechek. Nemechek hit the wall with a flat tire.

Mayer was the race leader when Justin Allgaier hit the wall with a flat right-front tire on lap 202, resulting in a caution. Nemechek was the first off pit road during the caution to take the lead.

Austin Hill was second to Nemechek when he blew a left-front tire and hit the wall on lap 218.

After a lap-238 restart from a lap-230 caution for Brennan Poole, Herbst took the lead from Nemechek.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Nemechek and Creed, then, waged a battle for second that included contact on lap 239. Nemechek suffered a tire rub from the contact that, ultimately, resulted in the final caution.

As Nemechek and Creed battled back-and-forth, Mayer took second. Mayer, then, took the lead from Herbst on lap 244.

After the race, Herbst retaliated for contact between the two drivers by cutting one of Mayer’s rear tires. Mayer’s other rear tire also went flat right after the race.

“It was just frustrating,” Herbst said. “It was an up and down day, for sure. I felt like we were okay yesterday, and we got it better. We worked all night. We worked our way back up through the field and got some track position. The guy that won absolutely ruins us in (turns) one and two. That was frustrating.”

Chandler Smith won the first 75-lap stage under caution. The yellow flag waved for the second time in the race on lap 72 when Jeb Burton wrecked with a flat right-front tire.

After Allgaier took the lead from pole sitter Hill on the first lap, Chandler Smith took the lead from Allgaier on lap 15.

Allgaier was fourth at the end of the stage.

Most of the race field, including Chandler Smith, pitted during the first caution of the race that came out when A.J. Allmendinger hit the wall with a flat right-front tire on 34. But three drivers — Nemechek, Jeremy Clements and Ryan Ellis — stayed out and restarted in the top-three.

On the lap 42 restart, Nemechek and Ellis lost several positions on their old tires. Nemechek fell from the lead to ninth while Clements took the lead.

Chandler Smith took the lead from Clements on lap 49.

Ellis and Clements were outside the top-10 by the end of the first stage. Nemechek, though, still was ninth.

Chandler Smith completed a stage sweep with a stage-two win on lap 150. The second stage ended as a caution came out for a Jesse Love tire problem.

Chandler Smith dominated the second stage that also included cautions on laps 87 and 124. The first of those yellow flags waved when Shane van Gisbergen spun and Blaine Perkins and Kyle Weatherman were collected. A Patrick Emerling spin resulted in the lap-124 caution.

Chandler Smith restarted third for the final 100 laps after Josh Williams stayed out and Ryan Sieg beat Smith off pit road with a fuel-only stop. On the lap-161 restart, Sieg took the lead from Williams, and Chandler Smith dropped outside the top-10.

Mayer took the lead and Creed second from Sieg on lap 169.

Finishing sixth through 10th in Saturday’s race were Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto, Chandler Smith, Ross Chastain and Daniel Dye.

Chandler Smith led a race-high 131 laps.