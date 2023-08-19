NASCAR Xfinity: Sam Mayer wins in overtime at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three races after claiming his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., Sam Mayer claimed his second win at another road course, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, on Saturday in the Shriners Children’s 200.

Sheldon Creed finished second, Parker Kligerman was third, and Ross Chastain and Connor Mosack rounded out the top-five.

Ty Gibbs dominated the race that went into overtime because of a multi-car crash on lap 78 that involved JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones, Alex Bowman, Kaz Grala and others.

Gibbs, who led a race-high 70 laps, was the leader for the final restart on lap 84. Mayer made contact with Gibbs, sending Gibbs into a spin and enabling Creed to take the lead. But just before the white flag, Creed missed a turn, and Mayer took his race-winning lead.

“The first restart, I got used up and thought I had a good one, there,” Mayer said. “We had to work our tails off for this. We earned this one, for sure.

“I wheel-hopped it. It’s unfortunate. I feel bad for doing that, obviously. I don’t want to take out a Gibbs car like that, or any car like that. Just trying to get another win in the Xfinity Series. I mean, I got a lot of catching up to do.”

Gibbs wound up 17th at the checkered flag.

“When you have to race out of desperation like that, and you wheel-hop and clean the leader out, I guess it’s a part of racing, but it just really sucks,” Gibbs said. “We had a great time out there. I definitely wish that caution didn’t come out, there.”

A caution for Max McLaughlin came on lap 46, just outside the fuel window to comfortably go the remainder of the scheduled 82-lap distance without stopping again. Still, everyone but Kyle Weatherman pitted. Gibbs retook the lead from Weatherman on the lap-50 restart.

Gibbs built up a lead of more than 15 seconds by the time he pitted for a splash of fuel on lap 73. JRM drivers Mayer and Allgaier stayed out, low on fuel, during a lap-75 caution for Parker Retzlaff, but Gibbs, again, retook the lead on the lap-78 restart.

Gibbs won the opening 20-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. He was followed by three JR Motorsports drivers — Allgaier, Mayer and Josh Berry — at stage-end.

Gibbs’ domination continued and led to a stage sweep. He won stage two at lap 40.

A caution for Ryan Ellis followed stage one. Bowman pitted just before the first yellow flag and stayed out during the caution to take the lead. Gibbs retook the lead, though, on the lap-26 restart.

Bowman was second at the end of stage two, followed by Austin Hill in third.

The second stage also included a debris caution on lap 30.

John Hunter Nemechek finished sixth in Saturday’s race. Cole Custer finished seventh after dropping to the back at the start of the race because of an unapproved adjustment. Chandler Smith finished eighth, Bowman ninth, and Jeb Burton was 10th.