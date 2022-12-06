NASCAR Xfinity: Sammy Smith goes full-time with JGR

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 04: Sammy Smith, driver of the #18 TMC Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the ARCA Menards Series West Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at Phoenix Raceway on November 04, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sammy Smith will drive the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, JGR announced Tuesday.

“This is an opportunity I have been working towards,” Smith said. “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel full-time and am looking forward to a great season. I learned a lot in 2022 that will really help me to be competitive and run up front in the Xfinity Series. Thank you to Pilot Flying J, TMC Transportation, Allstate Peterbilt Group, and Toyota Racing Development for supporting me in my racing career. I am excited for next year and appreciate the opportunity.”

Smith contested nine Xfinity races for JGR in 2022, notching a career-best finish of third at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. In all he posted three top-10 race finishes.

Smith also won six times in 16 ARCA menards Series races last season and claimed ARCA Menards Series East championships in 2021 and 2022.

“Sammy is a fantastic addition to our 2023 Xfinity lineup. He proved to have the passion and the talent to necessary to compete for wins in the races he ran for us in 2022,” JGR Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Driver Development Steve DeSouza said. “We are excited to get him in the No. 18 full time and know he will be competitive from the jump.”

Jeff Meendering will be Smith’s crew chief next season. Meendering was Brandon Jones’ crew chief at JGR last season. Jones has left JGR for JR Motorsports.

