NASCAR Xfinity: Sammy Smith snags first win at Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sammy Smith claimed his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in his 13th-career series start Saturday at Phoenix Raceway in the United Rentals 200.

“It is amazing. It’s a dream come true,” Smith said. “Just thanks to Pilot Flying J, TMC, Allstate Peterbuilt Group, Renda Group, Toyota – all of the guys on the JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) team for giving me this opportunity. It is awesome.”

Teammate Ryan Truex finished second for a Joe Gibbs Racing one-two. Sheldon Creed was third, and Riley Herbst and Chandler Smith rounded out the top-five.

“I think the track just changed a lot more than I expected it to,” Truex said. “That long run, we were really bad. I was just hanging on. Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) and these guys let me complain on the radio, and we made the right adjustments. That was a good restart at the end. I’m glad, at least, I could try to make it exciting. Congrats to Sammy, and I think he was the class of the field all day. His car looked so good, and he could do what he wanted. Just thankful to be here. Thank you to Toyota Genuine Parts; it was as fast as Xfinity 10 G, but I think that Sammy was just a little bit faster. I’ll try again next time.”

Sammy Smith dominated the second half of the 200-lap race and led a race-high 92 laps after taking the lead from Kyle Busch on lap 102. Busch went from third to the lead on a restart the previous lap.

“It was tough with all of these restarts,” Sammy Smith said. “I just got to thank everyone on this Pilot Flying J team, TMC, Allstate Peterbuilt, Renda Group, Sinclair, Toyota, JGR guys – everybody on this 18 team that gave me an awesome car.”

Austin Hill and Busch beat Sammy Smith off pit road during a caution for Gray Gaulding on lap 139. Busch took a brief lead on the lap-148 restart, but Sammy Smith was back up front by the time the yellow flag waved again for a Creed spin on lap 149.

Busch briefly led, again, on a lap-177 restart that followed a lap-171 caution for an Anthony Alfredo spin. But Sammy Smith retook the lead before the 11th and final caution a lap later when Justin Allgaier and Kaz Grala hit the wall.

Busch took the white flag in third but fell back to ninth by the checkered flag after getting loose on the final lap.

Allgaier won both of the 45-lap stages in the first half of the race. He won the first 45-lap stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Cole Custer on lap 38. A lap later, Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry spun from contact from Chandler Smith, bringing out the second caution of the race.

The caution resulted in a two-lap sprint to the end of the stage. As Allgaier pulled out with the lead, the second position was highly contested. Custer restarted second to Allgaier but fell outside the top-five to sixth by stage-end.

The first caution of the race was for debris on lap 29.

Allgaier’s second stage win at lap 90 came through pit strategy. He stayed out during a lap-84 caution for another Berry spin, this one resulting from contact from JRM teammate Sam Mayer.

Hill was the race leader before the caution but pitted and restarted sixth with two laps to go in stage two. He got up to second by the end of the stage.

Mayer and John Hunter Nemechek restarted up front early in the second stage after pitting during the first Berry caution and staying out after stage one. Nemechek took the lead on the lap-56 restart.

After Nemechek took the lead, the yellow flag waved, again, when Brett Moffitt spun after contact with Jeremy Clements. Another caution resulted from a Connor Mosack spin on lap 69, and then-leader Nemechek was black-flagged for going below the yellow line before getting to the start/finish line on the lap-75 restart.

Hill took the lead upon Nemechek’s penalty.

After his second stage win, Allgaier gave up the lead to Hill to pit.

Other top-10 finishers Saturday included Nemechek in sixth, Hill in seventh, Berry eighth and Daniel Hemric in 10th.