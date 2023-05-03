NASCAR Xfinity: Sammy Smith’s crew chief fined after Dover

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 19: Sammy Smith poses for a photo at Charlotte Convention Center on January 19, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeff Meendering, crew chief for Sammy Smith on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Sammy Smith, was fined $5,000 after the A-Game 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

The fine was a result of a loose or missing lug nut on the no. 18 Toyota after the Dover race.

Smith finished sixth at Dover.

The Dover race weekend also included a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, but Meendering’s fine was the only penalty issues.

