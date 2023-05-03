NASCAR Xfinity: Sammy Smith’s crew chief fined after Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT
Jeff Meendering, crew chief for Sammy Smith on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Sammy Smith, was fined $5,000 after the A-Game 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.
The fine was a result of a loose or missing lug nut on the no. 18 Toyota after the Dover race.
Smith finished sixth at Dover.
The Dover race weekend also included a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, but Meendering’s fine was the only penalty issues.
