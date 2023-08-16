NASCAR Xfinity: series moves to CW in 2025

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has struck a seven-year deal with TV network CW to broadcast NASCAR Xfinity Series races, beginning in 2025.

“CW’s leadership shared a compelling vision for cultivating the next generation of NASCAR talent by bringing the NASCAR Xfinity Series exclusively to broadcast television, and we are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with them,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Media and Productions Brian Herbst said. “With more than one million viewers tuning in each week to see NASCAR’s future stars battle some of its biggest names at our most legendary tracks, NASCAR Xfinity Series consistently delivers the moments that excite current fans and create new fans of our great sport.”

The deal will put all yearly Xfinity races on the CW and on the network’s mobile application from 2025 through 2031. A majority of the series’ practice and qualifying sessions also will be broadcasted live. NASCAR Productions will produce the broadcasts.

“Landing the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a game changer for The CW and our CW Sports division and represents another important building block in our programming strategy,” CW President Dennis Miller said. “Live sports are the most watched television content and with the CW’s national reach, moving NASCAR Xfinity Series to The CW will transform and elevate the viewing experience for the series and its fans. The CW has quickly become a destination for sports, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series joins our growing slate of sports programming, including INSIDE THE NFL, ACC college football and basketball, LIV Golf, and the motorsports documentary series 100 DAYS TO INDY. Beginning in 2025, The CW will have 48 weekends per year of live sports programming. With ubiquitous distribution across one of the nation’s five major broadcast networks, NASCAR Xfinity Series races on The CW will deliver more access for fans and far more revenue opportunities for The CW and its affiliates.”

