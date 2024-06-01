NASCAR Xfinity: Shane van Gisbergen notches first win at Portland

By AMANDA VINCENT

Shane van Gisbergen claimed his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday in his 13th race — the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway.

“It was really cool. Had some great racing,” van Gisbergen said. “I need to get better at my restarts and learn how to position, but that was so much fun. Really, really cool racing.”

Justin Allgaier finished second after leading a race-high 46 laps of the 75-lap race. Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Sammy Smith finished third. A.J. Allmendinger was fourth after starting the race in the back in a backup car because of a crash in qualifying. Ed Jones finished fifth.

Van Gisbergen took his race-winning lead from Allgaier on a lap-72 restart that followed a lap-67 caution for a blown engine for Chandler Smith and an incident that collected Blaine Perkins, Brandon Jones, Ryan Ellis and Brennan Poole.

Sheldon Creed took the lead from Allgaier on a lap-56 restart, but Allgaier retook the position two laps later.

After a caution for Hailie Deegan with 13 laps to go, van Gisbergen was second to Allgaier for the restart. Van Gisbergen spun his tires on the restart, and Creed was assessed a restart penalty for getting out of line.

Van Gisbergen was back in second to Allgaier for the final restart.

Allgaier won the first 25-lap stage. He inherited the lead when van Gisbergen gave up the position to pit late in the stage.

Allgaier’s JRM teammate Sam Mayer started on the pole but spun from contact with van Gisbergen on lap one. Riley Herbst, then, took the lead.

“Firstly, um, I’m very sorry to Sam Mayer and the No. 1 team for the first corner,” van Gisbergen said. “I just mucked up, there, and just clipped him, so very sorry.”

Herbst, who lost the lead to van Gisbergen on lap 16, was second at the end of the stage.

Van Gisbergen was back in the lead when everyone else pitted under caution after stage one.

Allgaier completed a stage sweep with a stage-two win on lap 50. He took the lead from van Gisbergen on a lap-29 restart and ran up front the rest of the second stage.

After losing the lead to Allgaier, van Gisbergen fell outside the top-five. Contact left van Gisbergen with a tire rub. He also ran off-course at one point.

Creed was second at the end of stage two after closing on Allgaier late in the stage. Van Gisbergen was fifth at the end of the second stage.

Stage two ended under caution, because Matt DiBenedetto stalled his car on the final lap of the stage.

Cole Custer finished Saturday’s race in the sixth position. Josh Williams finished seventh, Parker Kligerman in eighth, Parker Retzlaff in ninth, and Herbst was 10th.