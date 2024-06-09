NASCAR Xfinity: Shane van Gisbergen claims second-straight win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two-consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series races on road courses resulted in two-consecutive wins for Xfinity rookie Shane van Gisbergen. After claiming his first-career series win a week earlier at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, van Gisbergen notched his second win Saturday in the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. Sonoma is van Gisbergen’s closest thing to a home track on the Xfinity circuit as the closest track to his native New Zealand that hosts the Xfinity Series.

Sheldon Creed finished second after passing Sam Mayer for the position on lap 76. Mayer finished third.

Austin Green finished a career-high fourth in his third-career Xfinity Series race. Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

Van Gisbergen led a race-high 32 laps of the 79-lap race. He took his race-winning lead from Hill with contact on a lap-69 restart that followed a lap-65 caution for a Jesse Love spin.

“I plead the fifth. I’m not going to say anything about it,” Hill said.

Van Gisbergen had more to say.

“The car got beat up again but what a race,” van Gisbergen said. “On that last restart, I was giving it all I had and two guys going for the same real estate come together. It was pretty awesome, though.”

Van Gisbergen won the 20-lap opening stage with Kaulig Racing teammate A.J. Allmendinger a distant second. It was van Gisbergen’s first stage win and came after he started on the pole for the first time in his Xfinity Series career. He led the entire stage.

Ty Gibbs won the 25-lap second stage on lap 45 with van Gisbergen in second.

Like van Gisbergen in stage one, Gibbs dominated stage two. Gibbs pitted under green late in stage one and inherited the lead by staying out at stage-end.

Van Gisbergen pitted after his stage win and restarted eighth for stage two.

Hill was the leader for the restart after stage two with Green and Allmendinger in second third after they stayed out during the end-of-stage-two caution. The trio of drivers pitted under green late in the second stage.

Cole Custer and van Gisbergen restarted fourth and fifth after being the first two off pit road after stage two. Gibbs lost several positions on pit road with a slow stop.

Gibbs, then, retired from the race early when he was part of a multi-car crash on the lap-50 restart. The incident looked to begin with a Josh Williams spin, and other drivers collected included Love, Brandon Jones, Boris Said, Ed Jones, Jeb Burton, Parker Retzlaff, Ryan Sieg, Chandler Smith, Josh Bilicki and Kyle Weatherman. The resulting caution was the first of the race for an on-track incident.

Gibbs led 26 laps.

Other top-10 finishers in Saturday’s race included Justin Allgaier in sixth, Smith in seventh, John Hunter Nemechek in eighth, Custer ninth and Parker Kligerman 10th.