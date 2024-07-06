NASCAR Xfinity: Shane van Gisbergen victorious again in Chicago

By AMANDA VINCENT

Shane van Gisbergen, who claimed his first-career NASCAR Cup Series win in his first series race on the streets of Chicago last year, claimed victory Saturday in The Loop 110 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the same Chicago street course. It was van Gisbergen’s third-career Xfinity Series win, all coming in the three most-recent road-course races.

“What a great race,” van Gisbergen said. “It was pretty wild there at the end.”

VIDEO: van Gisbergen’s post-race press conference

Cup Series regulars Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson finished second and third, respectively.

“We had a bad pit stop that one time and got behind,” Gibbs said. “We had a (tire) gun blow out, so it was nobody’s fault — just part of it. We just got behind. I had to use, I feel like, a good bit of my stuff to get back all the way to the front. Then, I was just too loose; we were kind of loose the whole time. It was just hard, there, at the end.

Van Gisbergen led a 14 laps of the 50-lap race and took his race-winning lead from Jesse Love on lap 48. He restarted third on the same lap after a lap-45 caution for Leland Honeyman.

Love also led 14 laps, and Larson led 12.

Love took the lead from Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill on a lap-35 restart. Love, then, maintained his lead through restarts following cautions on lap 36 for a multi-car crash involving Sage Karam, Josh Bilicki, Kyle Sieg, Andre Castro and Parker Retzlaff and on lap 40 for Preston Pardus.

Love was fifth at the checkered flag and Hill seventh.

Van Gisbergen won the first of two 15-lap stages with Larson in second.

The front-row starters — van Gisbergen on the pole and Larson in second — traded the lead back-and-forth throughout the stage. Larson took the lead from van Gisbergen on a lap-11 restart from a lap-seven debris caution. But van Gisbergen retook the position on the last lap of the stage.

Hill won the second 15-lap stage at lap 30 with Sammy Smith in second.

Previous frontrunners van Gisbergen and Larson were among a group of eight drivers who stayed out while the rest of the race field pitted after stage one. Larson, then, took the lead from van Gisbergen on the lap-19 restart.

Larson and van Gisbergen, then, gave up their top-two positions to pit during a lap-23 caution for A.J. Allmendinger, who wrecked from the third position.

Smith, who still hadn’t made a pit stop, restarted with the lead on lap 26. Hill restarted second and took the lead from Smith when the race returned to green.

Meanwhile, Larson and van Gisbergen restarted in the back of the top-20.

Smith, finally, made a pit stop after the second stage.

Parker Kligerman finished the race fourth, Connor Mosack was sixth, Joey Logano eighth, Justin Allgaier ninth and Austin Green 10th.