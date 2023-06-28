NASCAR Xfinity: Sheldon Creed docked points after Nashville crash

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed has been penalized for intentionally wrecking Sammy Smith on lap 69 of the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Saturday.

Creed was docked 25 points and fined $25,000 for forcing a caution. In its weekly penalty report, NASCAR cited a violation of section 4.4.B. of its rule book: “Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race or championship” and “Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from competition as a result.”

Creed wound up with a 17th-place race finish at Nashville. Smith retired from the race with a 34th-place finish.

On Tuesday, NASCAR released a statement relating to its decision.

“Following Saturday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR reviewed radio communications from the No. 2 (Creed) team. In NASCAR’s determination, that communication clearly resulted in the No. 2 car wrecking the No. 18 (Smith) car on Lap 69, causing the seventh caution of the race.”

The penalty report following the NASCAR race weekend at Nashville also included a $2,500 fine for Jerame Donley, crew chief for the No. 15 TRICON Garage team of Tanner Gray in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, because the No. 15 had a lug nut loose or missing at the end of the Truck Series race at Nashville on Friday.

