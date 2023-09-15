NASCAR Xfinity: Sheldon Creed’s crew chief suspended after Kansas

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Whelen Chevrolet, (L) and Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett Transportation Chevrolet, talk on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway on June 10, 2023 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued several penalties to NASCAR Xfinity Series teams for improperly secured lug nuts after the Sept. 9 race at Kansas Speedway, including a one-race suspension for Jeff Stankiewicz, crew chief for Sheldon Creed on the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team.

The No. 2 team had two lug nuts loose or missing after the race. The team also was fined $10,000.

Engineer Sam Bowers will be Creed’s crew chief for Friday night’s race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway while Stankiewicz serves his suspension.

Andy Street, crew chief on the No. 21 RCR team of Austin Hill, and Shane Whitbeck, crew chief for Jeb Burton on the No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Team, each were fined $5,000 for one improperly secured lug nut at Kansas.

The Kansas race weekend also included a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Sept. 8. NASCAR weekly’s penalty announcement following the race weekend included 10-point penalties for Kaden Honeycutt and his No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team and Colby Howard and his No. 9 CR7 Motorsports team for a rules violation regarding triangular filler panels. They were found to be in violation of sections 14.4.12.2A&B of the series rule book.

Also, Tyler Young, crew chief on the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports team of Spencer Boyd, was fined $2,500 for one improperly secured lug nut after the Truck Series race at Kansas.

