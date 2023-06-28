NASCAR Xfinity: Spencer Pumpelly returns to SS GreenLight in Chicago

By AMANDA VINCENT

Part-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Spencer Pumpelly plans to drive the No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series street race in Chicago.

“The opportunity to race in the first ever NASCAR street race is a dream come true,” Pumpelly said. “Thanks to Volkswagen of Oak Lawn and SS GreenLight, we will be able to take on this track and hopefully bring some of my street racing experience in IMSA and SRO to the confines of this new circuit. Street courses offer an exciting way to bring fans into the sport and we look forward to racing in the unique setting.”

The race will be Pumpelly’s first Xfinity Series race of 2023, but he contested a series race for SS GreenLight last year at the Portland (Ore.) International Raceway road course. He crashed out of that race, completing 62 of 75 laps.

“We are looking forward to having Spencer back with us this weekend in Chicago,” SS GreenLight owner Bobby Dotter said. “We had Spencer in our car at Portland last year, and he did a good job all weekend, and we’re confident that we can do that again this weekend. Racing in downtown Chicago is a big deal for myself, personally, as a Chicago native, so running well here would really be a great feeling.”

Pumpelly contested three Xfinity Series road-course races for JD Motorsports in 2021 with a best finish of 19th in his Xfinity debut at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Pumpelly has two wins and nine podium finishes in 60-career IMSA races. He has one podium finish in three races, so far, in 2023. Pumpelly’s racing resume also includes American Le Mans and Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car experience.

