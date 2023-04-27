NASCAR Xfinity: Spire Motorsports withdraws from Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Spire Motorsports has withdrawn from Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Raceway. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar was scheduled to drive the No. 77 Spire Chevrolet in the race.

According to a statement from Spire on Thursday, the decision resulted from the weather forecast for the Dover weekend. There is a significant chance Xfinity Series qualifying will be cancelled Friday because of rain. If qualifying is not held, the Spire team will not make the race.

“Due to the poor weather forecast scheduled for Dover this weekend, that will likely cancel qualifying, Spire Motorsports has decided to withdraw Carson Hocevar and its No. 77 car from Saturday’s Xfinity Series race,” the statement read. “We look forward to having Carson in the No. 77 Premier Security Chevy at Darlington Raceway on May 13.”

Xfinity qualifying at Dover is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. ET Friday. The race is scheduled for an approximate 1:30 p.m. start Saturday.

The Dover race was to be Hocevar’s second in the Xfinity Series. He made his series debut earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in a car owned by Bobby Dotter. He fell out of that race early because of a transmission problem.

