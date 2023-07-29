NASCAR Xfinity: Stanton Barrett returns for Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stanton Barrett will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start since 2019 in the Road America 180 on Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. He qualified the No. 35 Emerling-Gase Motorsports Toyota in the 28th position Friday.

“We are excited to have Stanton and his partners on board for this weekend,” car co-owner Joey Gase said. “His wealth of experience is a huge asset for the team, and we can’t wait to see what Stanton can do behind the wheel of the number 35.”

Barrett has contested 204 Xfinity Series races since 1992. He has seven-career top-10 finishes, including a career-best fifth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1996.

Barrett also has 25-career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, most recently in 2020.

“Looking forward to racing at my favorite road course and with a quality team behind me,” Barrett said. “This is an important race for my companies and, as well, for the team to gain valuable points.”

