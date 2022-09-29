NASCAR Xfinity: Stewart-Haas Racing engineer injured

Photo courtesy of D.J. VanderLey, via Twitter.

By AMANDA VINCENT

D.J. VanderLey, an engineer on the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Riley Herbst in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was injured in a crash in a micro sprint Outlaw race at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track on Sept. 22, two days prior to an Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“DJ VanderLay, an engineer at Stewart-Haas Racing, sustained injuries in an on-track racing accident late Thursday night while competing in a micro sprint Outlaw division race on the Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway dirt oval in Fort Worth,” a statement from SHR read. “Due to HIPAA regulations, Stewart-Haas Racing is not permitted to release further details on VerderLay’s condition at this time. Friends and family have established a GoFundMe to support VerderLay.”

VanderLey’s injuries include multiple fractured vertebrae and a spinal cord injury.

Here is a link to the Go Fund Me page set up by VanderLey’s wife, Jordan VanderLey (https://www.gofundme.com/f/vanderley-medical-bills)

Herbst’s car carried a decal in honor of VanderLey during the Xfinity Series race at Texas.

