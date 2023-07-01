NASCAR Xfinity: Trackhouse owner in Kaulig car at Chicago

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 25: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, is congratulated by Trackhouse Racing team co-owner, Justin Marks in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Marks, co-owner of Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, will climb into a Kaulig Racing car for Saturday’s inaugural street-course race in Chicago. He’ll drive the No. 10 Kaulig Chevrolet in the race.

“It’s very difficult to retire as a race car driver,” Marks said. “I’ve got a lot of experience on street courses, so when NASCAR announced it was going to Chicago, I just felt like I really had to be a part of that experience. We have a great relationship with Kaulig Racing through our pit crew department and being a fellow Chevrolet team, so making my return to racing with the team just felt right. Jockey coming on board makes it even more enticing to run well in Chicago.”

Marks has 35-career Xfinity Series starts as a driver, the last three in 2018. He won a Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2016. He also has three top-fives and seven top-10 finishes in Xfinity competition.

Marks also has NASCAR national-level competition as a driver in the Cup and Craftsman Truck series, most recently in the Truck Series at Mid-Ohio last year.

Marks is an eight-time winner in the NASCAR Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series and has an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship win.

“We’re excited to have Justin, another road-course ringer, come out of retirement and compete for us in the Xfinity Series,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said. “I think that says a lot about the tremendous success Kaulig Racing has had in just a few short years, especially on road courses. Not only is Justin Marks a successful team owner in NASCAR, but he has a ton of experience on street courses, so having him come on board for this historic weekend in our industry just makes sense.”

Kaulig’s No. 10 team has won two Xfinity Series races this season with A.J. Allmendinger behind the wheel, including a road-course race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

“If you’re in a road-course car in the Xfinity Series, A.J. demonstrates pretty consistently that the Kaulig Racing cars are the ones you want to be sitting in,” Marks said. “It’s going to be a very unique event, and I know we will have a good race car.”