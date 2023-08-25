NASCAR Xfinity: Trevor Bayne returns for three races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Trevor Bayne has rejoined Joe Gibbs Racing to drive the No. 19 Toyota in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races throughout the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, beginning with Friday night’s race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The Daytona race will be Bayne’s first NASCAR national-level race of the year.

Bayne also will drive the car in his home state Sept. 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway and Sept. 23 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bayne ran nine Xfinity races last year for JGR, his first races in the series since 2016. Jason Ratcliff, Bayne’s crew chief for those races, will be his crew chief, again, this time around. Together, they notched two second-place finishes in 2022.

“I’m excited to get back in the seat, especially with Jason at the helm,” Bayne said. “We had some strong runs together last year and came close to taking home a trophy a couple of times. It doesn’t hurt that Daytona and Texas have been really good to me in the past, either. Hopefully, we can go out there, pick back up where we left off last year, and compete for a trip to victory lane.”

Bayne has 161-career starts in the series since 2009, resulting in two wins, including one at Texas in 2011. He notched his lone NASCAR Cup Series win in the 2011 Daytona 500.

