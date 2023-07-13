NASCAR Xfinity: two crew chiefs fined after Atlanta Motor Speedway race

By AMANDA VINCENT

James Pohlman, crew chief on the No. 7 JR Motorsports team of Justin Allgaier, and Patrick Donahue, crew chief on the No. 48 Big Macine Racing tea of Parker Kligerman each were fined for one loose or missing lug nut after Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kligerman finished the race in the eighth position and Allgaier 17th.

The Atlanta race weekend also included a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series raced at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday. But no penalties were issued after either of those races.

