NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Dillon returns to RCR for partial schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon will rejoin Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program to drive the No. 3 Chevrolet in a partial Xfinity schedule in 2023. He’ll begin his latest stint in the car at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 13.

Dillon also will drive the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet full-time in the Cup Series this year.

“Ty is a great ambassador for the Ferris brand, and we enjoy a great relationship with him,” Briggs & Stratton Senior Director of Marketing Christin Wam said. “We’re excited to see what he can do this season with both Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing.”

Briggs & Stratton, through its Ferris brand, will be Dillon’s primary sponsor for Xfinity races with RCR and some of his Cup races with Spire.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Ferris once again,” Dillon said. “Ferris has supported my career since 2013 when I drove dirt late models and I’m grateful for a continuing relationship. To carry and represent their brand 10 years later is an honor, and I know we will accomplish great success on and off the track in 2023.”

Dillon has raced at least part-time in the Xfinity Series since 2012, running full series schedules from 2014 through 2016. He drove an RCR entry in the Xfinity Series through 2018.

Dillon has one win in 161 Xfinity Series races, coming in 2014 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as driver of the No. 3. His Xfinity stats also include 34 top-fives and 92 top-10 finishes.

Dillon also is a three-time winner in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Dillon raced full-time in the Cup Series between 2017 and 2020. He returned to full-time status in NASCAR’s top series with Petty GMS Racing last season, but after being released in favor of Noah Gragson at the end of 2022, this season will be Dillon’s first with Spire.

