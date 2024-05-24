NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Gibbs claims pole at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series regular Ty Gibbs posted a 30.475-second/177.194 mph lap in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Friday to claim the pole for Saturday’s BetMGM 300. Gibbs’ lap was the only lap of the qualifying session that clocked-in over 177 mph.

Cup drivers swept the front row for the start of the Xfinity race. Kyle Busch qualified second to share the front row with Gibbs.

Gibbs’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chandler Smith and Busch’s Richard Childress Racing teammate Jesse Love qualified third and fourth for second-row starting positions. Jeb Burton rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

Forty cars entered the 38-car BetMGM 300 and 39 recorded laps in qualifying. J.J. Yeley didn’t post a lap time in qualifying but took the last available race starting spot on car owner points. Jade Buford and Akinori Ogata failed to qualify for the race.