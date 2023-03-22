NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Gibbs returns for COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs is returning to the series to drive the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

Saturday’s race will be the sixth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season but the first for Gibbs since claiming the series title last November. He has since moved on to drive the No. 54 JGR Toyota full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The COTA race weekend will be a double-duty weekend for Gibbs, as the Cup Series also races there Sunday.

“I really like going to COTA, and I do love the road course events,” Gibbs said. “I’m also doing the Xfinity race this week, so it will be a busy weekend, but hopefully, we can make the best of it. Great to have He Gets Us on board for the Cup race and Monster Energy for the Xfinity event. I’m looking forward to a great weekend.”

Gibbs finished 15th after starting on the pole for the Xfinity Series race at COTA in 2022. He has yet to make a Cup Series start there.

Gibbs is an 11-time winner in 51 Xfinity Series races between 2021 and 2022, including three road-course wins.

