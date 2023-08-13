NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Gibbs wins on Indy road course

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series rookie and reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs won the Pennzoil 150 Xfinity Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Saturday.

“It’s really cool,” Gibbs said. “I raced go-karts right down the street with a bunch of kids; some of them are in IndyCar now. We’re all adjusting to this level, so really special. We got the Brickyard; let’s go.”

Sam Mayer finished second, nearly eight seconds behind Gibbs, after passing A.J. Allmendinger on lap 61 of the 62-lap race. Cup regular Allmendinger, defending winner of the event, finished third after leading 21 laps.

Gibbs led a race-high 28 laps.

Allmendinger gave up the lead to make his final pit stop on lap 43, just before the third and final caution for Andre Castro on lap 44. Gibbs restarted as the leader with Allmendinger in second.

Allmendinger swept the two 20-lap stages, taking stage wins at laps 20 and 40.

Gibbs, after starting on the front row, took the lead from pole sitter Allmendinger on lap three.

The race was red-flagged for lightning on lap eight, and after rain during the stoppage, teams put wet-weather tires on their cars. Some teams, including Allmendinger’s, went back to dry-condition slicks before the race restarted.

Gibbs gave up the lead to pit for slick on lap 14. After pit stops by others, Allmendinger moved back into the lead on lap 19.

Allmendinger gave up the lead to pit during a lap-27 caution for Brad Perez. Most cars pitted, but Mayer led a small group in staying out. After restarting eighth, Allmendinger retook the lead on lap 34.

Gibbs was second at the end of the stage after taking the position from Mayer on lap 39.

Austin Hill and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Cole Custer, Parker Kligerman, Sheldon Creed, Kaz Grala and Brett Moffitt.