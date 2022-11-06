NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Gibbs wins race, title at Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates with the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Gibbs led 125 laps of the 200-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, the final race off the 2022 season, Saturday at Phoenix Raceway on his way to his seventh race win of the season and the 2022 Xfinity Series championship.

“First off, I want to say thank you to my team, my pit crew,” Gibbs said. “Everybody did an awesome job. They put us here. Awesome job to my team. I know what I did last week was unacceptable, and I apologize once again. It was unacceptable because we could have had two shots to win this deal, and it was stupid from an organization stand point. I will sit here and tell you I’m sorry as much as I can, but it is not going to fix it. I’ve got to fix my actions. I feel like today I had a good race. We made some good moves. Me and the 7 (Justin Allgaier) were racing really hard. Hopefully, we put on a good show for you fans; thank you for all of what you guys do.”

Fellow-title contenders and JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier finished second and third, respectively. A third JRM driver and the fourth championship contender, Josh Berry, was 13th at the checkered flag.

“This No. 9 Bass Pro Shops team was really good all season long – eight wins, led the most laps and the most top-fives,” Gragson said. “We just came up one race short. I’m just so thankful for everyone at JR Motorsports.”

After the yellow flag waved for the eighth and final time on lap 166 when Brandon Jones spun from contact from Gragson, Allgaier took the lead from Gibbs on the lap-171 restart. Berry restarted third but quickly fell back to 21st.

Gibbs retook the lead on lap 180 and Gragson soon moved into second.

After Gibbs dominated the first half of the race, Gragson took the lead from Gibbs on a lap-117 restart. Allgaier, then, took the lead from his teammate on lap 148.

Gibbs retook the lead on pit road during a lap-155 caution for a Dillon Bassett blown engine. Allgaier and Berry also restarted in the top-three. Gragson lost several positions in the pits and restarted eighth.

Gibbs won both of the 45-lap stages in the first 90 laps. His first stage win came after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. The championship four drivers all were in the top-four at the end of the opening stage with Gragson, Allgaier and Berry in second through fourth of the running order.

The first stage included the first caution of the race for a Brandon Brown blown tire on lap 31.

Unlike in stage one, Gibbs didn’t lead the entire second stage. After pitting, along with most other drivers, during the caution that followed stage one, he restarted fifth behind four drivers who stayed out, led by Nicholas Sanchez and Gibbs’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sammy Smith.

Smith took the lead on the lap-54 restart, and Gibbs retook the lead on lap 55.

After a caution for a J.J. Yeley spin on lap 60. Gragson raced from third to the lead on lap 69. Smith, then, took the lead later the same lap. Gibbs retook the lead from his teammate on lap 79.

Smith was involved in multi-lap crashes on laps 102 and lap 111 but recovered to finish the race in the 10th position.

Allgaier was first off pit road after the second stage, but on lap 100, Gibbs retook the lead.

nascar Other top-10 finishers included Landon Cassill and A.J. Allmendinger rounding out the top-five, Sheldon Creed in sixth, Riley Herbst in seventh, Daniel Hemric in eighth and Austin Hill in ninth.