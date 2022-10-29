NASCAR Xfinity: Ty Gibbs wrecks teammate for Martinsville win

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 29: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and crew celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After spinning Joe Gibbs Racing Racing teammate Brandon Jones on the final lap following a third overtime restart, Ty Gibbs won the Dead on Tools 250, the penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. It was the sixth win of the season for Gibbs, one of for drivers who’ll contend for the series championship next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

“It was definitely not a clean move, for sure,” Gibbs said. “I definitely didn‘t want to wreck him, but I definitely wanted to move him out of the groove so I could go win. I felt like we lost the spring race getting moved by him. He‘s my teammate, but definitely want to get the win here. It‘s important to get the win. And now we‘re going to the championship. It‘s cool. Hopefully, I don’t get hit by any cans or anything right here. We got moved out of the way earlier this year so, it‘s part of it.”

Sheldon Creed finished secondand Riley Herbst was third. A trio of JR Motorsports drivers — Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer — finished fourth through sixth.

Gibbs, who led a race-high 102 laps, joins fellow-playoff round of eight race winners and JR Motorsports drivers Josh Berry and Gragson in the championship round, along with Allgaier.

Gibbs took the lead from Jones on lap 178 after Jones had taken the lead by getting off pit road first during a lap-162 caution for J.J. Yeley.

Jones retook the lead just before the 11th caution for a multi-car crash that sent the race into its first overtime.

Without the win, Jones was eliminated from championship contention. He wound up with a 23rd-place finish in the race.

“First off, I want to say a big thanks to Tuscany faucets and Menards; they’ve stuck with me for a very long time in my career, and I had the race won, I think, you know, I don’t know. I love my guys. I love everyone on this 19 team, but I’m excited to make my move JRM next year and be a part of that organization and a little bit more respect over there, probably, next year, so I’m excited for that,” Jones said. “We’ve got one race left at Phoenix. I know we can go out there and win that and shake this up a little bit still and try to steal a little thunder there. So I don’t know man. I have no words. You know, I know that we had some fun beating and banging back and forth a little bit, but I’ve never, you know, wrecked him or anything for a win. And so it just kind of shows where that level was, there.”

A.J. Allmendinger battled Allgaier for the final playoff advancement spot and position on the race track late in the race. Allmendinger pitted for new tires during a lap-195 caution for Kris Wright and Howie DiSavino and Allmendinger and Allgaier waged a physical battle that ended when Allmendinger suffered a cut tire on lap 234.

Allmendinger wound up with a 16th-place finish.

Mayer and Austin Hill also were eliminated from championship contention, despite top-10 finishes. Hill started in the back and raced toward the front but was involved in two late-race cautions before finishing ninth.

Tensions spilled over after the race, resulting in Hill and Myatt Snider getting into a post-race scuffle.

Jones won the first of two 60-lap stages after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. Gibbs was second at stage-end for a JGR one-two after starting fourth and taking the second spot on lap 18.

Gibbs, then, won the second stage that ended on lap 120 after taking the lead from Gragson on lap 88.

Gibbs briefly lost the lead to Allgaier on a lap-113 restart from a caution for Landon Cassill but retook the position on lap 117.

Gragson led early in stage two after pitting during the first caution for Joe Graf Jr. and Patrick Emerling on lap 33 and, then, staying out during the caution between the two stages.

The JGR duo of Gibbs and Jones looked to be on the way to another one-two stage finish, but Jones was among the drivers who pitted during the Cassill caution.

Several drivers, led by Berry and Hill, stayed out after the second stage to restart up front.

Other top-10 race finishers Saturday included Nicholas Sanchez in seventh, Daniel Hemric in eighth and Blaine Perkins in 10th. Sanchez and Perkins’ top-10s were career firsts.