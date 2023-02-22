NASCAR Xfinity: Tyler Reddick joins Sam Hunt Racing for partial schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick will contest a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Sam Hunt Racing in 2023. His first race with the team will be Saturday in the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., the second race of the Xfinity season.

The rest of Reddick’s Xfinity schedule hasn’t been released, but he’ll be limited to five series races and won’t be allowed to contest the last regular-season race or any playoff races in the Xfinity Series as an experienced Cup Series driver.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to run some races in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing,” Reddick said. “This is a big year for their team as they move to full-time racing with two cars, and I’m excited to be a part of helping them grow. This is also another great chance to get in a few more races with Team Toyota. As I’ve been preparing for my first season with 23XI Racing in the Cup Series, I’ve been really impressed at the resources provided by Toyota, so I know we’ll show up to the track with a chance to win.”

Reddick, who claimed his first three-career Cup Series wins last season with Chevrolet and Richard Childress Racing, made the move to Toyota’s 23XI Racing during the offseason.

Reddick has 10 wins in the Xfinity Series, including one last season with Big Machine Racing at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. He won back-to-back Xfinity Series championships, first with JR Motorsports and, then, with RCR.

