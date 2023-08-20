Richard Childress wins award at Watkins Glen

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 22: Team owner Richard Childress (L) congratulates Jeffrey Earnhardt, driver of the #3 ForeverLawn Chevrolet, after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress was presented the 2023 Cameron R. Argetsinger Award for Outstanding Contributions to Motorsports by the International Motor Racing Research Center during a gala at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) Harbor Hotel on Aug. 18, ahead of the NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International.

“Richard is a legendary figure in NASCAR history, someone whose leadership has elevated motorsports for the benefit and enjoyment of fans everywhere,” IMRRC Executive Director Mark Steigerwald said.

Childress, who began his NASCAR career as an owner/driver, has been a team owner in all three of NASCAR’s national series and still owns entries in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series. He became the first team owner to win in all three series and was the first championship team owner in what is now the Craftsman Truck Series in 1995 with Mike Skinner as driver.

Childress is a championship car owner in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions, including six titles in the Cup Series with Dale Earnhardt as driver in the 1980s and 19990s. He also is a six-time championship owner in the Xfinity Series and a two-time championship owner in the Truck Series.

Childress was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017.

