Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR All-Star absence for best

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 19: Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #97 Wendy’s Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 19, 2024 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Shane van Gisbergen is qualified for the NASCAR All-Star Race, scheduled for May 19 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, but he won’t be competing in it. Neither Trackhouse Racing, the team for which he competes part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, nor Kaulig Racing, the team for which he drives full-time in the Xfinity Series, is fielding a car for him.

While I’ve seen published reports referring to van Gisbergen’s absence from the All-Star Race as some sort of travesty, or at least a disappointment, I think it’s for the best. I’m by no means discrediting his spectacular win in his first NASCAR start — last year’s race on the Chicago street course. And I don’t have a thing against, him personally. I’m just not a fan of a driver who has never raced in the Cup Series full-time running the All-Star Race.

Is van Gisbergen a NASCAR all-star in the broad sense of the word? No. Sure, he’s an all-star in the overall racing world but not in NASCAR, specifically, at least not yet. Will he be in the future? Quite possibly.

The qualification requirements for the All-Star Race call for past Cup Series champions or former All-Star Race winners to be current full-time competitors in the Cup Series, but that same requirement isn’t in place for drivers to be in the All-Star Race by virtue of race wins. But I think it should be.

I get the reasoning. The requirement of full-time competition for past champions and All-Star winners is to prevent older drivers without recent experience, such as Richard Petty, from entering the race with slower reflexes, reaction times, etc. A person who won a race in the last year-and-a-half has, obviously, competed at a high level recently.

I just have a hard time thinking of a part-time driver in a series that has never raced full-time in said series as an all-star in that series, despite his/her accomplishments in that part-time schedule.

