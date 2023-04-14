Some of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers easier guesses than others

NASCAR already has begun its process of adding 25 drivers to the list of 50 Greatest Drivers it announced in 1998 to celebrate the stock-car racing sanctioning body’s 50th anniversary. More drivers will be added to the list in the coming weeks, adding a total of 25 more drivers to bring the list to 75 drivers in celebration of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary this year. Added to the list this week were Tony Stewart, Kasey Kahne, Randy LaJoie, Mike Stefanik and Kyle Larson.

NASCAR doesn’t seem to be revealing drivers in any particular order. Before the reveals began, three drivers immediately came to mind, and so far, only one of those drivers has been named — Stewart.

I thought it would be fun to make some guesses of other drivers to be named to the list. I’m not going to venture to guess the entire list, but I’ll throw out a few names.

To begin with, the other two givens, aside from Stewart, that immediately came to my mind — Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch. After all, is there any way a seven-time Cup Series champ like Johnson could be left off the list? Only Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty, both on the original 50-driver list, have as many Cup titles and nobody has more. On top of that Johnson holds sole possession of most consecutive championships with five. Next in line? Cale Yarborough, also on the original 1998 list, with three.

And what about Busch? The two-time Cup Series champion has over 200 NASCAR national-series wins, the most of any driver, and is the all-time winningest driver in both the Xfinity and Truck series.

A few other of NASCAR’s current stars will likely find themselves on the list of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers by the time the list is complete in time for throwback weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway next month — Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin, to name a few. I’ll also add Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott to the list.

A few somewhat recently retired drivers that come to mind include Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth, Carl Edwards, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Ryan Newman.

And let’s throw in the name of a driver who made his mark in a series other than the Cup Series — Truck Series legend Ron Hornaday.

Who are some of your picks?

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).