SRX kicks off with a lot of NASCAR flavor

By AMANDA VINCENT

The six-race 2023 SRX, Superstar Racing Experience, schedule gets underway gets underway Thursday night at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. This season’s driver roster had a lot of NASCAR flavor, including current NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

Brad Keselowski has committed to running the full SRX schedule this season. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan also plans to contest all six SRX races.

“I’ve been watching the SRX series on TV over the years, and given our limited practice and qualifying time in motorsports now, this provides another outlet to gain track time and better my craft,” Keselowski said. “The addition of ESPN and return of Thursday Night Thunder is a huge plus as the series continues to deliver its exciting product to fans at home. This is an incredible opportunity for me to compete and I’m excited for it to kick off this summer.”

Other races on this year’s SRX schedule include July 20 at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vt.; July 27 at Motor Mile Speedway in Fairlawn, Va.; Aug. 3 at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway; Aug. 10 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio; and Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

Races will be shown live on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday nights.

Kevin Harvick has signed on for races at Stafford and Berlin. Denny Hamlin is on the entry list for Stafford. Daniel Suarez had committed to the Thunder Road race, Kyle Busch plans to contest the Motor Mile and Berlin races, and Austin Dillon plans to run the Eldora race.

Former NASCAR drivers who plan to run at least a partial SRX schedule this year include Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, Clint Bowyer, Greg Biffle, Kenny Wallace, Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth.

“I am honored to be competing in the SRX series, again, this year,” Newman said. “Last year was a great experience, and the trip for me and my girls to victory lane in Stafford will always be remembered. Being back on Thursday Night Thunder with Tony will be special, as well.”

This year will be the third season for the short-track series founded by three-time Cup Series champion Stewart and former NASCAR crew chief Ray Evernham. The series features drivers from several disciplines of racing. Stewart won the inaugural championship, and IndyCar’s Marco Andretti won the title last season.

