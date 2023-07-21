SRX visits Stafford for second-straight week

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham’s SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) short-track racing series raced at Stafford (Con.) Motor Speedway for the second-consecutive week Thursday night. Ryan Newman was victorious for the second time in three series races there after finishing second in the 2023 SRX season-opener a week earlier. Denny Hamlin won the SRX race at Stafford last Thursday.

“Kept my car straight, tried to be easy on the brakes and be good to my Goodyear Eagles,” Newman said. “I felt like I did an okay job. I feel like the other guys were pretty aggressive; that played to my favor. You never know how a race is going to unfold. Last week, we got cut short by the rain. Tonight, it took us 74 of the 80 laps today to get the job done.

Thursday night’s race, originally, was supposed to be hosted by Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vt., but recent flooding prompted SRX to move the race to Stafford, racing there the first two weeks of the six-race season.

“Theoughout the last week, the state of Vermont and city of Barre, Vt., have been devastated by intense rain and catastrophic flooding, leading to a declaration of a state of emergency by President Joe Biden,” a statement from SRX read. “Our thoughts at SRX are with the people of Vermont. After two days of conversations between SRX Chief Executive Officer Don Hawk, Governor Phil Scott and Thunder Road track owner Chris Michaud, we have collectively made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to move the location of next week’s race from Thunder Road Speedbowl to Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Con. While we’re disappointed to not visit Thunder Road this summer, SRX is announcing that we have awarded Thunder Road a 2024 race date. Thunder Road will refund all tickets that were purchased for this year’s race.”

In addition to the venue change, SRX also added to the driver entry list for Thursday night’s race. The addition of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece, a Connecticut native, brought the entry list for the second 2033 race at Stafford to 13 drivers for the first time for the series that usually runs 12-driver/car races.

Preece dominated the race before retiring early with brake issues.

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez finished second in his series debut and IndyCar’s Marco Andretti was third.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily.