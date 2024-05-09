Throwback Thursday: Darlington 2003

By AMANDA VINCENT

What better time than ahead of Darlington (S.C.) Raceway’s throwback weekend to debut a “Throwback Thursday” series of features? And after last weekend’s record-breaking photo finish at Kansas Speedway featuring Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher, now’s as good a time as any to reminisce about another ever-so-close NASCAR Cup Series finish — the 2003 Carolina Dodge Dealers 400.

Remember that race, or more specifically, the finish? It’s a hard one to forget, and why would we want to? Heck, this one was so exciting it was released on DVD. Remember those? Confession: I still watched DVDs. As a matter-of-fact, I watched this 2003 Darlington race on the old DVD player earlier this week.

In case your memory is worse than mine, you weren’t a NASCAR fan yet or, gasp, you’re so young you weren’t around yet in 2003, here’s the skinny.

On March 16, 2003, Kurt Busch was a young guy at Roush Racing who hadn’t yet won a Cup Series title. Ricky Craven was the driver of the No. 32 Cal Wells-owned Tide ride, sitting on a single-career Cup Series one. I’ll get back to them in a minute.

NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. led a race-high 91 laps. Jeff Gordon led nearly 80 laps, and Mark Martin led over 70. But did any of those three drivers star in the spectacular finish at Darlington a little over 21 years ago? Nope. By the way, it’s mind-boggling to me when I realize this race was over 21 years ago.

Anyway, back to Busch and Craven. Busch was leading late in the race and would lead 23 by the checkered flag of the 293-lap race. Craven took an oh-so-brief lead on the penultimate lap, but Busch was back up front by the white flag.

Busch’s No. 97 and Craven’s No. 32 looked to get hooked together in the side-by-side battle for the win on the final lap. They took the checkered flag that way. But who won? Craven didn’t know. Busch recounted later that he saw that Craven was ahead of him when their cars locked together.

Craven was the winner, claiming his second and final-career victory by 0.002 seconds. At that time, it was the closest finish in NASCAR history.

“Did you ever?” NASCAR on FOX broadcaster Mike Joy asked on the air, soon after the checkered flag. “No, I’ve never,” fellow-FOX broadcaster Darrell Waltrip answered.

I never, either, even 21 years later. Last weekend’s finish at Kansas may have been twice as close, but it still doesn’t surpass that 2003 finish at Darlington for me.

“It was a while after I hung up my helmet until I realized the impact that race had on my life,” Craven said during a press conference ahead of last year’s edition of the race. “No matter where I go people associate me with that moment, that race.”

“I’m going to tell the story 2000 times, and when I tell the story the 2000th time, I think I’m going to win it one day,” Busch said during the same presser.

Oh, the memories.

