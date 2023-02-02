NASCAR Cup: Waddell Wilson honored by Wood family, NMPA

By AMANDA VINCENT

Legendary NASCAR engine builder and crew chief Waddell Wilson was recognized by the National Motorsports Press Association on Jan. 22 as recipient of the 2022 Wood Brothers Award of Excellence.

The winners of the award are selected by members of the Wood family, owners of the iconic No. 21 team in the NASCAR Cup Series. The honor recognizes outstanding contributions to NASCAR made by crew chiefs, crew members, engineers and engine builders. According to a press release from the NMPA, previous honorees include Dale Inman, Leonard Wood and Harry Hyde.

Wilson is a member of the NASCAR and NMPA halls of fame. At Holman-Moody, a Wilson-built engine powered Fireball Roberts to the 1963 Daytona 500 win. Wilson also built engines for legendary drivers including Fred Lorenzen, David Pearson, Bobby Allison, Buddy Baker, Cale Yarborough and Darrell Waltrip. Wilson’s engines won 109 NASCAR Cup Series races.

Wilson also won 22 races as a Cup Series crew chief.

As both engine builder and crew chief, Wilson won the 1980 Daytona 500, the fastest-ever Daytona 500, with Baker and back-to-back Daytona 500 wins with Yarborough in 1983 and 1984.

In 1982, Benny Parson became the first Cup Series driver to post a 200+ mph qualifying lap at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, powered by a Wilson-built engine.

