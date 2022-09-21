Where can you bet on NASCAR races?

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Ford BlueOval City Ford, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

NASCAR betting odds are available at most commercial sportsbooks including BetMGM Maryland.

There are many different ways to bet on NASCAR. Moneyline odds are often available on drivers to win, or finish in the top 3 and top 5.

Head-to-head driver matchup bets are a standard offering at BetMGM Maryland, as well.

Maryland sports bettors can wager legally now in person, and mobile betting will be launching soon in the state.

Sign-Up Bonus for New Users

The Cup Series will run its third playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 17.

BetMGM Maryland also offers competitive odds on NASCAR. Here are the odds on top drivers to win at Bristol as of this writing:

Chase Elliott +700

Denny Hamlin +700

Kyle Larson +700

Kyle Busch +800

Christopher Bell +900

Kevin Harvick +900

BetMGM Maryland also offered these head-to-head driver matchups for the Bristol night race:

Christopher Bell -225

Bubba Wallace +165

Kyle Busch -120

Kevin Harvick -110

Chase Briscoe -155

Austin Dillon +125

Tyler Reddick -120

Ross Chastain -110

For these bets, you just need your chosen driver to finish better than the competitor he’s matched up against. In the first matchup, for example, Christopher Bell is a -225 favorite to finish higher than Bubba Wallace.

A $225 bet on Bell will pay out $100 if he finishes higher (and you get your initial $100 stake back). If you want to take a shot on Wallace, a $100 bet on the underdog would net you $165 in winnings if he finishes better than Bell.

For what it’s worth, Wallace won last week’s race at Kansas Speedway. But you need to focus on a driver’s past performance at the track in question (Bristol in this case) to help win these matchup bets.

BetMGM Maryland’s NASCAR Futures Odds on Cup Champion

Futures odds are available throughout the year on the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series championship at BetMGM Maryland.

BetMGM Maryland was dealing these futures odds on the next NASCAR Cup champion as of this writing:

Chase Elliott +375

Denny Hamlin +550

Kyle Larson +700

Joey Logano +800

Ross Chastain +900

William Byron +1000

Kyle Busch +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Christopher Bell +1000

Tyler Reddick +1400

Keep in mind that these betting odds are offered on the season champion. The moneyline odds referenced up top are available to bet on the winner of this week’s race at Bristol.

Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing are the top two organizations in NASCAR. Hendrick driver Kyle Larson won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott remains the betting favorite to win this year’s Cup title.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin were first and third, respectively, in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings heading into the Bristol race.