Where can you bet on NASCAR races?

NASCAR betting odds are available at most commercial sportsbooks.
There are many different ways to bet on NASCAR. Moneyline odds are often available on drivers to win, or finish in the top 3 and top 5.
Head-to-head driver matchup bets are a standard offering at BetMGM Maryland, as well.
Maryland sports bettors can wager legally now in person, and mobile betting will be launching soon in the state.
BetMGM Maryland’s Sign-Up Bonus for New Users
BetMGM Maryland offers new users a $1,000 risk-free bet that can be used to wager on NASCAR. The Cup Series will run its third playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 17.
BetMGM Maryland also offers competitive odds on NASCAR. Here are the odds on top drivers to win at Bristol as of this writing:
Chase Elliott +700
Denny Hamlin +700
Kyle Larson +700
Kyle Busch +800
Christopher Bell +900
Kevin Harvick +900
BetMGM Maryland also offered these head-to-head driver matchups for the Bristol night race:
Christopher Bell -225
Bubba Wallace +165
Kyle Busch -120
Kevin Harvick -110
Chase Briscoe -155
Austin Dillon +125
Tyler Reddick -120
Ross Chastain -110
For these bets, you just need your chosen driver to finish better than the competitor he’s matched up against. In the first matchup, for example, Christopher Bell is a -225 favorite to finish higher than Bubba Wallace.
A $225 bet on Bell will pay out $100 if he finishes higher (and you get your initial $100 stake back). If you want to take a shot on Wallace, a $100 bet on the underdog would net you $165 in winnings if he finishes better than Bell.
For what it’s worth, Wallace won last week’s race at Kansas Speedway. But you need to focus on a driver’s past performance at the track in question (Bristol in this case) to help win these matchup bets.
BetMGM Maryland’s NASCAR Futures Odds on Cup Champion
Futures odds are available throughout the year on the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series championship at BetMGM Maryland.
BetMGM Maryland was dealing these futures odds on the next NASCAR Cup champion as of this writing:
Chase Elliott +375
Denny Hamlin +550
Kyle Larson +700
Joey Logano +800
Ross Chastain +900
William Byron +1000
Kyle Busch +1000
Ryan Blaney +1000
Christopher Bell +1000
Tyler Reddick +1400
Keep in mind that these betting odds are offered on the season champion. The moneyline odds referenced up top are available to bet on the winner of this week’s race at Bristol.
Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing are the top two organizations in NASCAR. Hendrick driver Kyle Larson won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott remains the betting favorite to win this year’s Cup title.
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin were first and third, respectively, in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings heading into the Bristol race.